Lechner Funeral Home
24 North Main Street
Medford, NJ 08055
609-654-2298
Thomas L. Russell Obituary
On Monday, Nov. 11, 2019, after suffering from a pulmonary embolism, Tom joined his father and grandparents for an unexpected celebration in heaven.

Tom was a big strong guy on the outside, and a teddy bear on the inside. If the kids were around he'd be playing toys with them or giving great piggy-back rides. He loved to socialize with everyone and could be counted on to "bartend" at every family occasion. He was a shoulder to cry on, a willing "ear" to listen, and a counselor for anyone struggling in class.

Tom was born in Marlton and lived his 35 years in Shamong. He graduated from BCC and was attending the Physical Therapist Assistant program at Mercer College. He previously worked at PHH Mortgage.

He enjoyed painting miniatures from the Warhammer series, attending Mystic Realms weekends, and playing tabletop "role playing" games.

Tom was preceded in death by his father, Chuck (Carlton) Russell.

He is survived by his mother, Robin Russell; his sister, Corrine Rinker (Jeff); brother, Jim Russell; and was a loving uncle to Bennett. He has a host of loving aunts, uncles, and cousins who will miss his ear-to-ear grin, his great bear hugs, and his wish that everyone could find something to laugh about every day.

A visitation for Tom will begin at 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15, followed by services at 8 p.m. at the Lechner Funeral Home, 24 N. Main St., Medford.

In lieu of flowers and to honor Tom's love of children, donations may be made to ALSAC/, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis TN 38105.



Medford

www.lechnerfuneralhome.com
Published in Burlington County Times on Nov. 14, 2019
