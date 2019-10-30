Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas McNamee
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas McNamee

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thomas McNamee Obituary
Thomas C. McNamee of Mt. Holly N.J., passed away peacefully on Oct. 20, 2019 after a lengthy illness. He was 81.

Tom loved antiques and going to flea markets. He was also a talented craftsman and made copper weathervanes that were recognized Nationwide. But above all he cherished time spent with his family, good friends and little dog Murphy.

Tom will be deeply missed by those he left behind.

Tom is survived by his beloved wife, Dianne (Rogers), children Thomas G. (Kate), Amy Pinkas (Chris) and Susan, eight grandchildren, six great grandchildren, four grand dogs and many cherised cousins and friends.

At Tom's request there will be no funeral service. Tom wanted people to celebrate life and be happy. Family and friends are invited to a Celebration of Life gathering on Saturday, Nov. 2 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at 4 Fenimore Road, Lumberton NJ 08048.

In lieu of flowers please make a donation in Tom's name to an animal rescue group of your choice.

Lee Funeral Home

Mount Holly

leefuneralservice.com
Published in Burlington County Times on Oct. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thomas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.