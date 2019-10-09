Burlington County Times Obituaries
Perinchief Chapels
438 High Street
Mt. Holly, NJ 08060
(609) 267-0399
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Perinchief Chapels
438 High Street
Mt. Holly, NJ 08060
View Map
Memorial service
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Pemberton United Methodist Church
Hanover Street
Pemberton, NJ
View Map
Thomas R. Haines


1944 - 2019
Thomas R. Haines Obituary
Thomas R. Haines, also known as Gus, of New Lisbon, Pemberton Township, passed away Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019 at his home. He was 74.

Born in Mount Holly, Gus was a lifelong Pemberton resident. He was a graduate of Pemberton High School, Class of 1962. He was graduated from Rutgers University in 1966 and was a member of the Beta Theta Pi fraternity. He received a Master's degree in Environmental Education from Glassboro State College.

Gus taught 7th and 8th grade Science, coached basketball and football, and was a Curriculum Supervisor at Pemberton Township Schools from 1966 to 2000. He was a Blueberry Grower on the family blueberry farm from 1969-present. He enjoyed to travel, especially with Joe Laufer's group.

He was a member of the Burlington County Board of Agriculture, the New Jersey Farm Bureau, and the Garden State Gun Club.

He is survived by a son and daughter-in-law, Tim and Traci Haines of Pemberton Township; three grandsons, Thomas, Steven, and Jonathan Haines; two sisters, Connie Emmons and Ruth Ann Brower; his caregiver and friend, Cobby; as well as many friends.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, at the Pemberton United Methodist Church, Hanover Street, Pemberton. Burial will follow in the Odd Fellows Cemetery, Pemberton Borough. Friends may visit with the family from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday evening, at the Perinchief Chapels, 438 High St., Mount Holly.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Gus' name may be made to either the Pemberton United Methodist Church or the .

Perinchief Chapels

Mount Holly

www.perinchief.com
Published in Burlington County Times on Oct. 9, 2019
