Thomas S. Youngblood, of Palmyra, passed away at Pennsylvania Hospital on Feb. 28, 2020, after a brief illness. He was 40.
Thomas was a 2002 graduate of the University of the Sciences and enjoyed helping others in his career as a physical therapist.
He was also active locally, coaching tee ball and soccer for the Pal-Riv AA and Palmyra-Riverton Soccer Club. Nothing made him happier than spending time with his family.
Thomas is survived by his loving wife, Rebecca (Bentzel), and the lights of his life, his children, William, Benjamin, and Elizabeth.
He is also survived by his devoted parents, Thomas and Frances, of Wilkes-Barre, Pa., his brother Steven (Jessica) of Horsham, Pa., and many other loving friends and relatives.
A visitation for Thomas will be held from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 4, 2020, followed by a memorial service at 12:30 p.m., all at Bethany Lutheran Church, 617 Morgan Ave., Palmyra, NJ, 08065. Interment will follow at Lakeview Memorial Park.
Condolences may be shared with the family at the website below.
Weber Funeral Home
www.weberfuneralhomeinc.com
Published in Burlington County Times on Mar. 1, 2020