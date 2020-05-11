Burlington County Times Obituaries
|
Perinchief Chapels
438 High Street
Mt. Holly, NJ 08060
(609) 267-0399
Funeral service
Private
To be announced at a later date
Memorial service
To be announced at a later date
Interment
Private
To be announced at a later date
Harleigh Cemetery
Timothy A. Legnani Obituary
Timothy A. Legnani of Delran passed away Friday, May 1, 2020. He was 35.

Born in Woodbury, N.J., Timothy was a graduate of Palmyra High School and Arcadia University, where he majored in Communications and Print Journalism. He enjoyed his two semesters of study abroad, a semester in London, and a semester in Northern Ireland, where he was gifted the jersey of the local football team sponsored by the neighborhood pub.

He was a freelance writer and most recently wrote for the Philadelphia Free Press and University Press.

He was a member of St. Mark's Episcopal Church in Philadelphia, and enjoyed activities in the parish. Tim enjoyed fishing, spending time with his friends, and loved animals.

He is survived by his parents, Rev. Robert and Susan Legnani of Delran; his sister and brother-in-law, Sarah and Joseph Dattilo of Lumberton; and his nephews, Joey and Matt. He also is survived by his aunt, uncle, and many cousins and friends.

Due to the Pandemic, funeral services and interment in Harleigh Cemetery in Camden are private. A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Donations in Timothy's name may be made to Arcadia University, University Advancement Office, 450 S. Easton Road, Glenside, PA 19038, designated for the Fund for Arcadia.

Perinchief Chapels,

Mount Holly

www.perinchief.com
Published in Burlington County Times on May 11, 2020
