Timothy F. Donovan, Sr., passed away on August 12, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. He was 59.



Timothy was born in Philadelphia, Pa., and was a resident of Willingboro, N.J., before moving to Westampton, N.J., in 1988. He worked as an X-ray Service Technician for many years. You could always find Timothy working on his well-manicured lawn, cheering on the Philadelphia sports teams, especially the Eagles, or enjoying muscle cars. But above all, he loved spending time with his family and friends.



He is survived by his loving wife of 37 years, Diane Donovan (Iarossi); two children, Timothy Donovan, Jr. (Melanie Pongracz), and Rebecca Donovan (George Stayton); grandchildren, Colton, Wayne, Delilah; siblings, Thomas Donovan, Sr. (Janet), Susan Gravenstine (Chuck Mullen), Christine Hartman, John Donovan (Sue), and Rob Donovan (Lori); and many nieces and nephews.



Family and friends are invited to attend his memorial celebration of life on Saturday, August 22nd, from 1 to 4 p.m., at the family's residence. Interment will be private.



Mount Laurel Home for Funerals



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store