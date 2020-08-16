1/
Timothy Francis Donovan Sr.
Timothy F. Donovan, Sr., passed away on August 12, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. He was 59.

Timothy was born in Philadelphia, Pa., and was a resident of Willingboro, N.J., before moving to Westampton, N.J., in 1988. He worked as an X-ray Service Technician for many years. You could always find Timothy working on his well-manicured lawn, cheering on the Philadelphia sports teams, especially the Eagles, or enjoying muscle cars. But above all, he loved spending time with his family and friends.

He is survived by his loving wife of 37 years, Diane Donovan (Iarossi); two children, Timothy Donovan, Jr. (Melanie Pongracz), and Rebecca Donovan (George Stayton); grandchildren, Colton, Wayne, Delilah; siblings, Thomas Donovan, Sr. (Janet), Susan Gravenstine (Chuck Mullen), Christine Hartman, John Donovan (Sue), and Rob Donovan (Lori); and many nieces and nephews.

Family and friends are invited to attend his memorial celebration of life on Saturday, August 22nd, from 1 to 4 p.m., at the family's residence. Interment will be private.

Published in Burlington County Times on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mount Laurel Home For Funerals & Cremation Services
212 ARK ROAD
Mount Laurel, NJ 08054-6309
(856) 234-6900
