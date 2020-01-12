|
|
Tina Marie Perrone of Shamong passed away Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020. She was 57.
Tina is survived by her longtime companion, Dave Mikulski; her sister, Cindy; brother, James; daughter, Megan; granddaughter, Mariah; and aunts, Grace and Sarah. She also leaves behind her nephew, Elijah.
A visitation for Tina will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 15, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m, all at the Church of the Holy Eucharist, 520 Medford Lakes Rd., Tabernacle, NJ 08088. Interment will be held privately.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Tina's name may be made to Gift of Life, www.giftoflife.org.
Condolences may be shared with the family at the funeral home's web site below.
Lechner Funeral Home,
Medford
www.lechnerfuneralhome.com
Published in Burlington County Times on Jan. 12, 2020