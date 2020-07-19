Todd Durboraw of Medford passed away suddenly Saturday, July 11, 2020. He was 52.He was the loving husband of Patricia Cranmer; devoted father of Lauren and Lindsey (Jack Muller); brother of Chad Durboraw (Jennifer); and uncle of Anna and Kylie.Todd loved spending time with his family and coaching his girls in softball. In his free time, he enjoyed going fishing. He was a diehard Pittsburgh Steelers and Philadelphia Flyers fan.A life celebration will be held from 3 to 8 p.m. Saturday, July 25, at 103 Church Road, Medford, NJ 08055.Please share condolences at the funeral home's Web site below.Eichel Funeral Home,Pennsauken