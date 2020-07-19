1/1
Todd Durboraw
Todd Durboraw of Medford passed away suddenly Saturday, July 11, 2020. He was 52.

He was the loving husband of Patricia Cranmer; devoted father of Lauren and Lindsey (Jack Muller); brother of Chad Durboraw (Jennifer); and uncle of Anna and Kylie.

Todd loved spending time with his family and coaching his girls in softball. In his free time, he enjoyed going fishing. He was a diehard Pittsburgh Steelers and Philadelphia Flyers fan.

A life celebration will be held from 3 to 8 p.m. Saturday, July 25, at 103 Church Road, Medford, NJ 08055.

Please share condolences at the funeral home's Web site below.

Eichel Funeral Home,

Pennsauken

www.EichelFuneralHome.com

Published in Burlington County Times on Jul. 19, 2020.
