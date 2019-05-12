|
Tom Henskens of Burlington Township, N.J. died suddenly on Friday, May 3, 2019. He was 58.
He was the husband of Kristan Hoffman, and the loving father of Julia, Jeremy and Kyle Henskens, all of Burlington Township. Tom is also survived by his siblings, Betty Hadden (Craig), Bob (Jeannie), Paul (Monika), James (Eileen), and John (Michelle), and his mother, Cornelia.
Tom enjoyed pottery, carpentry, playing his guitar, and spending time with his family outdoors on hikes, camping and bike rides.
Special thanks to Tom's Al-Anon friends, Vox and Louis, who provided ongoing support to Tom.
A memorial service to celebrate Tom's life will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 15, at Moorestown Friends Meeting, 118 E. Main Street, Moorestown, N.J.
Memorial contributions in Tom's name can be made to Al-Anon at www.al-anon.org/contributions or Say It With Clay at sayitwithclay.org.
Published in Burlington County Times on May 12, 2019