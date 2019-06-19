Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bradley and Stow Funeral Home
127 Medford-Mt.Holly Rd
Medford, NJ 08055
(609) 953-7600
Resources
More Obituaries for Tonya Almon-Filer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Tonya Renae Almon-Filer

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Tonya Renae Almon-Filer Obituary
Tonya Renae Almon-Filer of Medford, N.J. passed away Tuesday, June 11, 2019. She was 52.

Tonya was born in Louisville, Ky. and moved to Medford Lakes, N.J. at the age of 7. After graduating from Shawnee High School in 1984,

Tonya worked as an accountant for Zallies Supermarkets, Clementon, N.J., from 1988 to 2008.

Tonya was the beloved daughter of Karen Thorsen-Lamond, Donald Ray Almon and Michael Lamond; the loving mother of Taylor Jordan Filer, Alexandria Danielle Filer and "Georgie" Archer Filer V; and the loving sister of Kimberly (Almon) Walker, David Walker, Michele Lamond, Janine Lamond, Michael Lamond and Jennifer Lamond. Tonya is also survived by her husband, George Archer Filer IV, and her parents-in-law, Janet P. Filer and George Archer Filer III.

Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Christian Caring Center, 378 Lakehurst Rd., Browns Mills, NJ 08015.

Bradley & Stow Funeral Home,

Medford

www.bradleystow.com
Published in Burlington County Times on June 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now