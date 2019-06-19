|
Tonya Renae Almon-Filer of Medford, N.J. passed away Tuesday, June 11, 2019. She was 52.
Tonya was born in Louisville, Ky. and moved to Medford Lakes, N.J. at the age of 7. After graduating from Shawnee High School in 1984,
Tonya worked as an accountant for Zallies Supermarkets, Clementon, N.J., from 1988 to 2008.
Tonya was the beloved daughter of Karen Thorsen-Lamond, Donald Ray Almon and Michael Lamond; the loving mother of Taylor Jordan Filer, Alexandria Danielle Filer and "Georgie" Archer Filer V; and the loving sister of Kimberly (Almon) Walker, David Walker, Michele Lamond, Janine Lamond, Michael Lamond and Jennifer Lamond. Tonya is also survived by her husband, George Archer Filer IV, and her parents-in-law, Janet P. Filer and George Archer Filer III.
Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Christian Caring Center, 378 Lakehurst Rd., Browns Mills, NJ 08015.
Published in Burlington County Times on June 19, 2019