Peppler Funeral Home - Bordentown
122 Crosswicks Street
Bordentown, NJ 08505
(609) 298-1333
Calling hours
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
Tordis S. Melick Obituary
Tordis S. Melick passed away Saturday, July 27, 2019, at Samaritan Hospice in Voorhees, N.J. She was 96.

Born and raised in Irvington, N.J., she had lived in Maplewood prior to moving to Columbus, N.J. She had worked as a manager for Bell Telephone in Newark, N.J.

Tordis was active in the Telephone Pioneers of America and attended the Columbus United Methodist Church.

Preceded in death by her loving husband, Edward C. Melick, she is survived by her daughters, Christine Stratton and Carol Lutz, her grandchildren, Donna, Beverly, Ellen, Kurt and Rebekah, and 11 great- grandchildren, including Eric, Abigail and Ethan.

Funeral services will begin at 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 1, at the Peppler Funeral Home, 122 Crosswicks Street, Bordentown, N.J., where friends may call from 10 a.m. until time of service. Interment will follow in Columbus Cemetery.

Published in Burlington County Times on July 30, 2019
