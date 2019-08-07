|
Toshii Moore died Thursday, July 18, 2019, in Willow Street, Pa. She was 90.
Her husband, Richard C. Moore, preceded her in death in 2017.
Toshii was born in 1928 in Muroran, Japan to Kuniyoshi and Hisae Shimoda as the youngest of four children. She earned a B.A. in English from Aoyama University in Tokyo, Japan, later teaching at her alma mater, Hokusei Gakuen Daigaku, in Sapporo, Japan. Toshii earned her Master's at Princeton Theological Seminary, where she met her future husband, whom she married in 1961.
After serving a church in Galeton, Pa. for three years, they moved to Riverton, N.J., where they raised two sons and ministered to the congregation of Calvary Presbyterian Church for 27 years.
Toshii and Richard retired to Hampton, Va. for 10 years before relocating to Willow Valley in Willow Street.
Toshii is especially remembered for her kindness, love of music, and giving personality.
She is survived by her older son, Steven Moore, his wife, Patricia DeVito, and their three children, Donovan, Veronica, and Nathanael, and by her younger son, Bill Moore and his partner, Bill Van Nostrand.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, at Calvary Presbyterian Church, 4th & Lippincott Aves., Riverton, N.J.
Published in Burlington County Times on Aug. 7, 2019