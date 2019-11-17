Burlington County Times Obituaries
|
Tracie Lee Velge of Lumberton passed away Monday, Nov. 11, 2019. She was 51.

Daughter of the late Robert and Sandra Weikel, Tracie grew up in Pennsauken and attended Pennsauken High School. After high school she attended Trenton State College.

Tracie loved gardening and baking. Like the rest of her family, she was a lifelong Philadelphia Eagles fan. Tracie loved animals, especially her pets.

Tracie is survived by her son, William Christian Velge; her ex-husband, William John Velge; her sister, Christie Camnitz (Scott); and her niece, Amanda Camnitz.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Sandra Weikel.

Services will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Tracie's name to the Burlington County Animal Shelter.

Published in Burlington County Times on Nov. 17, 2019
