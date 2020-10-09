Tracy Marie Cox passed away Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020 after a courageous battle with metastatic breast cancer.



Tracy was born May 15, 1959 in Philadelphia, Pa. After graduating from Rancocas Valley Regional High School in 1978, she went on to study at Seton Hall University in West Orange, N.J.



Tracy never married. She was preceded in death by her father, Sherbert L. Cox, and is survived by her son, Daniel Cox, and her mother, Geraldine Cox.



Graveside services were held Tuesday, Oct. 6, at the Odd Fellows Cemetery, Burlington, N.J.



T. L. Hutton Family & Friends Funeral Services, Burlington



