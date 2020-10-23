Troy S. Durham of Burlington, N.J. passed away into God's loving and eternal care on Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, at Virtua Hospital, Burlington, N.J. He was 59.
Prior to entering the hospital, he was a resident of Burlington Woods Nursing Home for nine years.
Born in Mount Holly, his family moved to Hammonton, N.J., where he attended Hammonton High School, graduating with the Class of 1980. While in school he was a member of the football team, and during the summer he was a certified lifeguard at the Jersey shore.
In 1986, Troy joined the U.S. Marine Corps and held the rank of Lance Corporal. He was in the First Tank Battalion of Platoon 3065, 1st Marine Division. He was awarded medals for sharp shooting and good conduct.
After leaving the service, he was manager of Mr. Big Storage in Burlington, and for several years worked for a private security company.
Troy is survived by his three children, Edward Durham and Meghan Durham, both of Burlington, and Holly Durham Carroll of Flushing, N.Y. He also leaves behind his mother, Cynthia Tiglio, step parents, Timothy and Mary Alford, sister, Tyra Alford, and brothers, Todd and Timothy Jr., all of White Haven, Pa.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Nick and Virginia Continisio, and an uncle, Edward Sanderson of Hammonton, N.J.
A walkthrough visitation with social distancing protocols and masks will be held from 12 to 1 p.m. Monday, Oct. 26, at the Dennison Funeral Home, 214 W. Front St., Florence, where his funeral will be held at 1 p.m. Interment with military honors will be held at William C. Doyle Veterans Memorial Cemetery, North Hanover.
Due to cemetery restrictions on flowers, donations in Troy's name may be sent to the American Diabetes Association
, 150 Monument Blvd., Suite 100, Bala Cynwyd, PA 19004.
To offer condolences to the family, please visit the funeral home's web site below.
Dennison Funeral Home,
214 W. Front St.
Florencewww.dennisonfh.com