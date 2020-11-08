1/
Trudy M. Koukoulis
Trudy M. Koukoulis of Cherry Hill, formerly of Mount Holly, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, at Kresson View Center in Marlton, N.J. She was 76.

Born in Mount Holly, Trudy was a 1962 graduate of Rancocas Valley Reg. High School, and after graduation worked as a Secretary for Parker, McCay, and Criscolo in Mount Holly. She worked as a Special Education Teacher's Aide in Eastampton and Lumberton school districts. Later, she worked in medical billing, most recently for Larchmont Imaging.

She is survived by her daughter, Tracie Koukoulis (Thomas J. Mooney), and her step- grandchildren, Brendan and Brett Mooney of Cherry Hill.

Contributions in her name may be made to the Burlington County Animal Shelter and/or N.J. Aid for Animals.

Perinchief Chapels,

Mount Holly

www.perinchief.com

Published in Burlington County Times on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Perinchief Chapels
438 High Street
Mt. Holly, NJ 08060
(609) 267-0399
