Ursula Marie Csercsevits, entered into God's Eternal Reward on Saturday, June 6, at the Samaritan Hospice in Voorhees. She was surrounded by loving family. She was 73.Born and raised in Lakewood, Ohio, she was the youngest of six children. Preceded in death by her parents Mark and Anne (Caine) Stringer, she is survived by her siblings Jerry (Erla)Stringer, Ann Therese (the late Robert) Jeewek, Mary Rita (the late James) Fallon, Patricia (Tom) O'Malley and James Stringer. She was extremely proud of her 100% Irish heritage and her 21 nieces and nephews.Also survived by her husband of more than 50 years, AF Lt. Col. Martin B. Csercsevits and their children Joseph (Gina) and Jeffrey Csercsevits, Esquire, and Dr. Beth (Mark) Wykle. She was the Adoring grandmother of Vincent and Jeremy Csercsevits and Ben and Elyse Wykle.Ursula was a 1964 graduate of Magnificat High School in Rocky River, Ohio, and a 1968 graduate of the University of Dayton. She also earned her Masters degree in Educational Administration from Rowan University in 2000.Early in married life, she was the ideal military wife, providing love and support to her husband and setting up households in various locations. She was able to capitalize her love of young children with her ability to teach them. She spent 16 years as a primary grade teacher and 7 years as a beloved school principal at both the Fort Dix Elementary School and the Alexander Denbo schools in Pemberton Township.Ursula had the voice of an angel and could often be heard singing at Sunday Mass. She especially loved her family, Christmas, reading, music, weeks in Ocean City, and spending time with her grandchildren. She also wrote a few stories in her free time and on of her Christmas stories was also copywritten. Ursula was a longtime communicant of Sacred Heart Church in Mount Holly. She was a former member of their adult choir and a volunteer at their St. Vincent DePaul food pantry.Mass of Christian Burial at Sacred Heart Church and Interment in Holy Assumption Cemetery in Roebling will be held privately due to the Covid19 Pandemic. Contributions in her memory may be made to St. Vincent DePaul Society, 260 High St., Mount Holly, NJ 08060 or to the Samaritan Healthcare and Hospice, 5 Eves Drive, Suite 300, Marlton, NJ 08053 for the Voorhees Inpatient Unit.