Loving father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, Ventura Vazquez-Garcia passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019.
A World War II and Korean War veteran, he was preceded in death by his wife of almost 65 years, Consuelo, and is survived by his five children, five grandchildren, and two great-granddaughters.
He was an active member of Sacred Heart Church, where he served as a Eucharistic Minister for several years, usher, taught CCD classes, and was inducted as a 4th Degree Knight of Columbus.
A public viewing will be held from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 10, at Lee Funeral Home, 317 High Street, Mount Holly. Liturgy/Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 10, at Sacred Heart Church, 260 High St., Mount Holly. Interment with full military honors will follow the Mass in Sacred Heart Cemetery, Marne Highway, Mount Holly.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in his honor be sent to the Sisters of Saint Joseph of Philadelphia, and/or Samaritan Healthcare and Hospice.
Published in Burlington County Times on Jan. 8, 2020