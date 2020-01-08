Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lee Funeral Home
317 High St.
Mt. Holly , NJ 08060
Resources
More Obituaries for Ventura Vazquez-Garcia
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ventura Vazquez-Garcia

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ventura Vazquez-Garcia Obituary
Loving father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, Ventura Vazquez-Garcia passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019.

A World War II and Korean War veteran, he was preceded in death by his wife of almost 65 years, Consuelo, and is survived by his five children, five grandchildren, and two great-granddaughters.

He was an active member of Sacred Heart Church, where he served as a Eucharistic Minister for several years, usher, taught CCD classes, and was inducted as a 4th Degree Knight of Columbus.

A public viewing will be held from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 10, at Lee Funeral Home, 317 High Street, Mount Holly. Liturgy/Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 10, at Sacred Heart Church, 260 High St., Mount Holly. Interment with full military honors will follow the Mass in Sacred Heart Cemetery, Marne Highway, Mount Holly.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in his honor be sent to the Sisters of Saint Joseph of Philadelphia, and/or Samaritan Healthcare and Hospice.

Email condolences to the family at the funeral home's web site below.

Ed Kaelin III,

Lee Funeral Home,

Mount Holly

leefuneralservice.com
Published in Burlington County Times on Jan. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ventura's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -