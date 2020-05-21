|
|
Vera Marie Ferris (White), passed away peacefully on May 16th, 2020. She was 95.
Vera was born in 1924 to her parents George and Marie White and one sister, Marie.
Growing up in the depression era, Vera learned to be a strong, resilient woman. She went through the Burlington City school system, graduating from Wilbur Watts High School in 1942.
She served her country as a Rosie the Riveter, walking across the Burlington Bristol Bridge to do her part by working on the wings of Grumman Avenger.
Vera married her sweetheart, Coast Guardsman Harold J. Ferris, thanks in-part to a NJ BELL operator who when asked to connect him to "Vera Mott on White Avenue" knew it was supposed to be "Vera White on Mott Avenue" and made the connection. From that phone connection came a wonderful courtship, marriage and nine beautiful children (three sons & six daughters) Vera was a devout catholic and proud to serve her church as a Eucharistic Minister and Reader.
Vera was an early riser, hard worker and a "do-it-yourselfer" before it was popular. Whether it was rewiring a room, building an addition or wallpapering, Vera did it all.
A longtime employee of the local laundromat, donut shop and housekeeping attendant, she did what she had to do to keep her children in catholic school and ensure their needs were met. One of her proudest career moments was being promoted as the Receptionist at the Mt. Holly Center Nursing Home. She was very proud to have a desk job, not have to wear a uniform and dress professionally for the first time in her life.
Vera had a true fashion sense, enjoyed putting outfits together, reading fashion magazines and finding the perfect accessories to any outfit. She loved music and could always be found on the dancefloor atevery wedding.
Vera was blessed to find a way to travel the world. She joined church groups, traveling as a single in a double occupancy thus being roomed with strangers who became longtime friends. The mementos of her travels became cherished possessions. She retired to Florida, loving the sunny weather, making new friends, taking up tennis & golf. She joined clubs and was extremely active in her church before returning back to N.J. for her extended retirement around her family.
Large family gatherings and family traditions were key components of life to Vera.
Vera is preceded in death by her husband, Harold J. Ferris; sons Harold John and Daniel Patrick; daughter Marianne and son-in-law Ryan Willitts. She is survived by her children Edward Ferris, Patricia Willitts, Teresa Herndon, Katherine Epperson, Anne Ferris and Veronica Kraft. She is also survived by her daughter-in-law, Margaret Ferris, countless grandchildren, great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.
Her legacy continues through all of us.
A memorial service for our beloved mother will be held after COVID restrictions are lifted.
Lee Funeral Home
Mt. Holly, N.J.
leefuneralservice.com
Published in Burlington County Times on May 21, 2020