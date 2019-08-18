Home

Vermelle McCord Estrella passed away in 2017.

Vermelle entered this world on Oct. 31, 1933 to Walter Asbury McCord and Eleanor Robinson McCord in Middletown, Delaware. The family moved to New York City when Vermelle was 7 years old. She received her formal education in elementary and secondary school at that location.

When she was in her early teens, Vermelle would help our mother with baking. We would have dessert with our dinner on a daily basis; my favorite being banana cream cake. She also took part in swimming suit contests and fashion shows.

Vermelle was a high achiever and was on the honor roll in both junior high and high school. This enabled her to get into the prestigious Hunter College in New York. She received a pin at her high school graduation for never being absent or late for her entire four years of high school.

After college Vermelle was hired by the federal government, and she applied for Selective Service in 1961. This enabled her to travel and work in foreign countries. She worked in the American Embassy in Japan, Pakistan and Mexico City. In each country she mastered their lauguages.

In Mexico City, Vermelle met and married Octavio Estrella on Dec. 19, 1970. She remained there until her untimely death in 2017.

Vermelle was preceded in death by her parents, four uncles, an aunt, three cousins and one great niece.

Vermelle is survived by her husband, Octavio Estrella, her two sisters, Viola J. McCord and Valoria M. Rice, and a host of nephews and nieces and dear friends.
Published in Burlington County Times on Aug. 18, 2019
