Verna R. Forston of Hainesport passed away peacefully on Monday, Oct. 7, 2019, at her home. She was 100.
Born in Hainesport, Verna was a lifelong area resident and had worked for N.J. Bell Telephone in Mount Holly for many years. She also was a longtime member of the First United Methodist Church in Mount Holly.
The wife of the late Acie, Verna is survived by a sister-in-law, Margie Robbins, and many nieces and nephews.
Her funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. Monday, at the Perinchief Chapels, 438 High St., Mount Holly, where friends may visit with the family from 10 to 11 a.m. Burial will follow in the Vincentown Methodist Cemetery.
Perinchief Chapels,
Mount Holly
www.perinchief.com
Published in Burlington County Times on Oct. 11, 2019