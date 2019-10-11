Burlington County Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Perinchief Chapels
438 High Street
Mt. Holly, NJ 08060
(609) 267-0399
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Perinchief Chapels
438 High Street
Mt. Holly, NJ 08060
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Perinchief Chapels
438 High Street
Mt. Holly, NJ 08060
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Verna Forston
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Verna R. Forston

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Verna R. Forston Obituary
Verna R. Forston of Hainesport passed away peacefully on Monday, Oct. 7, 2019, at her home. She was 100.

Born in Hainesport, Verna was a lifelong area resident and had worked for N.J. Bell Telephone in Mount Holly for many years. She also was a longtime member of the First United Methodist Church in Mount Holly.

The wife of the late Acie, Verna is survived by a sister-in-law, Margie Robbins, and many nieces and nephews.

Her funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. Monday, at the Perinchief Chapels, 438 High St., Mount Holly, where friends may visit with the family from 10 to 11 a.m. Burial will follow in the Vincentown Methodist Cemetery.

Perinchief Chapels,

Mount Holly

www.perinchief.com
Published in Burlington County Times on Oct. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Verna's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Perinchief Chapels
Download Now