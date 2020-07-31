1/1
Vernon Lark Smith Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Vernon's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Vernon Lark Smith Jr. of Macungie, Pa. passed away Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at home. He was 40.

He was the husband of Kimberley M. (Bortz) Smith. They were married for 12 years.

Born in Wilkinson, Miss., he was a son of Patricia (Edwards) Torwich and the late Vernon L. Smith Sr.

He was a maintenance Technician for ATAS International, Inc., and served in the U.S. Army during Operation Iraqi Freedom.

He is survived by his wife, Kimberley; mother, Patricia; daughters, Lacie Michelle and Kayleigh Sue; son, Trey Harrison; sisters, Brandy Smith and Tiffany Smith Bierman; and several nieces and nephews.

His service will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 3, at at Schmoyer Funeral Home, 8926 Brookdale Rd., Breinigsville, PA 18031, where the visitation will begin at 9:30 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to Kimberley Smith, c/o the funeral home, for the benefit of their children.

Schmoyer Funeral Home,

Breinigsville, Pa.

www.schmoyerfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Burlington County Times on Jul. 31, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved