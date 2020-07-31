Vernon Lark Smith Jr. of Macungie, Pa. passed away Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at home. He was 40.He was the husband of Kimberley M. (Bortz) Smith. They were married for 12 years.Born in Wilkinson, Miss., he was a son of Patricia (Edwards) Torwich and the late Vernon L. Smith Sr.He was a maintenance Technician for ATAS International, Inc., and served in the U.S. Army during Operation Iraqi Freedom.He is survived by his wife, Kimberley; mother, Patricia; daughters, Lacie Michelle and Kayleigh Sue; son, Trey Harrison; sisters, Brandy Smith and Tiffany Smith Bierman; and several nieces and nephews.His service will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 3, at at Schmoyer Funeral Home, 8926 Brookdale Rd., Breinigsville, PA 18031, where the visitation will begin at 9:30 a.m.In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to Kimberley Smith, c/o the funeral home, for the benefit of their children.Schmoyer Funeral Home,Breinigsville, Pa.