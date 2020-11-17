1/
Veronica A. (Ronnie) Yansick
Veronica (Ronnie) A. Yansick
Palmyra - Veronica (Ronnie) A. Yansick of Palmyra, NJ passed away peacefully on Nov. 16th. She was 90.
Veronica was born in Riverside, NJ to the late Roland & Mary Edge.
She loved her time spent at the shore house in Brant Beach and watching golf and the grandchildren playing sports. She was an avid reader and crocheter. She was a lunch mother at Sacred Heart Parochial School, Riverton, NJ, a member of the Palmyra Pals parents club, Palmyra Fire Co. ladies auxiliary, the Knights of Columbus ladies auxiliary and the USS Hornet Association.
Veronica is survived by her husband, Frank, sons, David Sr. (Elizabeth), John (Teresa), Steven (Dianne), 7 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren and extended family and friends.
A viewing for Veronica will be held on Friday, Nov. 20th from 8:30am to 10:15am at Weber Funeral Home, 112 Broad St., Riverton, NJ 08077. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11:00am at Sacred Heart Church, 4th & Linden Ave., Riverton. Interment will follow at St. Peter's Cemetery, Riverside.
Monetary donations may be made in her memory to Sacred Heart RC Church, Riverton, NJ.
Condolences may be shared with the family at www.weberfuneralhomeinc.com

Published in Burlington County Times from Nov. 17 to Nov. 18, 2020.
