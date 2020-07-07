Veronica M. (Leibrand) Robinson of Cinnaminson passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 2, 2020. She was 75.
Veronica was born in the Cramer Hill section of Camden and had lived most of her adult life in Cinnaminson. She was a bookkeeper, homemaker, loving wife, mom and grammy.
Veronica was preceded in death by her husband, William "Bill" Robinson.
She is survived by her children, Sharon Thomas (Kevin), Susan Dove, Patricia "Tricia" Robinson, and William "Billy" Robinson Jr. (Lori), grandchildren, Matthew, Ashley and Jessica Thomas, Andrew, Alexa and Olivia Dove and their father, Phillip Dove, and Brooke, Carlo and Alfie Cardi.
A viewing for Veronica will be held from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 8, at the Weber Funeral Home, 112 Broad St., Riverton, NJ 08077. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at Sacred Heart Church, 4th & Linden, Riverton. Interment will take place at Lakeview Memorial Park. Social distancing guidelines will be in place.
In lieu of other expressions of sympathy, memorial contributions in Veronica's name may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
