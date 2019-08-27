Burlington County Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Perinchief Chapels
438 High Street
Mt. Holly, NJ 08060
(609) 267-0399
Resources
More Obituaries for Vincent Haines
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Vincent B. Haines

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Vincent B. Haines Obituary
Vincent B. Haines of Tabernacle passed away Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, at the Virtua Memorial Hospital in Mount Holly in the Samaritan Hospice Unit. He was 84.

Born Dec. 21, 1934, Vince was a lifelong resident of Tabernacle. He was a farmer his entire life. Vince worked with his brother, Samuel Haines, for 70 years until Samuel's passing. He then continued farming with his great nephew, Bruce Haines Jr., until he developed health issues in 2017, which had him turn over the farming operation over to Bruce.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Annabelle and Nelson Haines, his brothers, Marriot, Winfield, Everett, and Samuel Haines, and sisters, Dorothy Anderson, Selena Dunfee, and Edna Johnson.

Vince is survived by hid brother-in-law, Ralph Johnson, sister-in-law, Lela Haines, and several nieces and nephews.

Services for Vince will be held privately.

Perinchief Chapels,

Mount Holly

www.perinchief.com
Published in Burlington County Times on Aug. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Vincent's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Perinchief Chapels
Download Now