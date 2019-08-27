|
|
Vincent B. Haines of Tabernacle passed away Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, at the Virtua Memorial Hospital in Mount Holly in the Samaritan Hospice Unit. He was 84.
Born Dec. 21, 1934, Vince was a lifelong resident of Tabernacle. He was a farmer his entire life. Vince worked with his brother, Samuel Haines, for 70 years until Samuel's passing. He then continued farming with his great nephew, Bruce Haines Jr., until he developed health issues in 2017, which had him turn over the farming operation over to Bruce.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Annabelle and Nelson Haines, his brothers, Marriot, Winfield, Everett, and Samuel Haines, and sisters, Dorothy Anderson, Selena Dunfee, and Edna Johnson.
Vince is survived by hid brother-in-law, Ralph Johnson, sister-in-law, Lela Haines, and several nieces and nephews.
Services for Vince will be held privately.
Perinchief Chapels,
Mount Holly
www.perinchief.com
Published in Burlington County Times on Aug. 27, 2019