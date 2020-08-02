Vincent E. Bleasdale III of Mount Holly passed away Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at his residence. He was 56.Born in Mount Holly, Vincent was a longtime area resident and had worked as a truck driver. Most recently he worked for Wallace Construction in Columbus.He was a graduate of Burlington Township High School.Our dad was an amazing Dad who loved his family with his whole heart. He loved and adored his wife Ritchel and 23 grandkids to no end. He was an animal lover, "Dr. Doolittle" is what we called him. He loved his Sunday's when his boys, the "EAGLES", were playing. He was a diehard Philadelphia Eagles fan his whole life. You would find him in front of television with the grandkids running around with a slice of plain extra cheese pizza in his hand and a Pepsi to the left of him. Our dad and brother was the biggest prankster. You couldn't help but love him, he always had us laughing. He was our Hero.Vincent was preceded in death by his parents, Vincent E. Bleasdale II and Ellen Losito Bleasdale.He is survived by his wife, Ritchel Bleasdale, six children, Vincent E. Bleasdale IV, Jasmine Bleasdale (Julian), Iesha Johnson Ellis (Troy), Johanna Atkinson (Will), James Anthony Johnson II, and Mariel Apay, 23 grandkids, and an abundance of nieces, nephews and friends, both two and four legged. He is also survived by his siblings, Laura Marie Wallace (Jim), Mary Ellen Carter (Stanley), Aurora "Dawn" Desotel, and Michelle Mason Miller (Sean).A memorial service will be held at 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 7, at the Perinchief Chapels, 438 High St., Mount Holly, where friends may visit with the family from 7 to 8 p.m.Perinchief Chapels,Mount Holly