Violet Stavaris

Violet (Corcodilis) Stavaris of Columbus passed away Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, a week shy of her 94th birthday.

She worked as a bookkeeper for many years and was a lifelong member of St. George Greek Orthodox Church. She was a Sunday School teacher, belonged in the choir and was a member of the 8 O'Clock Club. Violet also was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star Beverly Maqueda #276 and enjoyed doing crafts in her spare time.

Daughter of the late Stamatios Corcodilis and Mosha Stamatiades, she was proud of her Greek heritage and the fact that her father and uncle were responsible for opening both the Hightstown and Burlington Diner's.

She was preceded in death by her husband, George Stavaris, and leaves to cherish her memory: her children, Marsha Megariotis, Frances Klentzeris (Luke), John N. Megariotis (Donna), and Pauline Vicchio (John), 20 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.

Services were held Wednesday at St. George Greek Orthodox Church in Trenton, N.J. Burial followed in Greenwood Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to the church or to Samaritan, P.O. Box 71425, Philadelphia, PA 19176.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to her family from the funeral home's web site below.

Page Funeral Home,

Burlington

www.pagefuneralhome.com

Published in Burlington County Times on Aug. 20, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
PAGE FUNERAL HOME - BURLINGTON
302 E UNION ST
Burlington, NJ 08016
(609) 386-3700
