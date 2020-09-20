1/
Virgil "Mickey" Porter
Virgil "Mickey" Porter of Mount Laurel passed away Monday, Sept. 14, 2020. He was 88.

Mickey was a proud Teamster and member of the VFW 3020 Auxiliary.

Mickey is survived by his loving wife, Dottie, his children, Marlene Lambert (Dave), Kathleen White (Ron), Gary, JoAnn Francis (Harry), and Cammie Porter, grandchildren, Michelle Ridgway (Sean), Jamie Cann (Rob), Ryan, Allen, Heather Confiado (Mario), Melissa Ridgway, Kirt Francis (Mari), Matt Brinckloe, and Nic Porter, and many loving great-grandchildren. He was the brother of Patricia Gillece (Jack), and  the late William Porter, Doris Pietronudo and Allen Porter.

Relatives and friends are invited to celebrate Mickey's life from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 26, at the Weber Funeral Home, 112 Broad St., Riverton, NJ 08077.

For those that may want to send flowers, the family asks that you remember Mickey by paying it forward instead; call a local VFW and put money on a tab for our veterans, send flowers to a local nursing home or hospital (Cadbury was wonderful to us); make a donation to a hospice (Compassus in Willingboro, N.J. was our rock); or buy a coffee for a stranger.  No act of kindness is too small and all will keep his memory alive.

Condolences may be shared with the family at the funeral home's web site below.

Weber Funeral Home,

112 Broad St.

Riverton

www.weberfuneralhomeinc.com

Published in Burlington County Times on Sep. 20, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
WEBER FUNERAL HOME - RIVERTON
112 BROAD ST
Riverton, NJ 08077
(856) 829-2700
