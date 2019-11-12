|
|
Virginia C. Trumbette of Mount Holly passed away Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. She was 78.
Born in Tabernacle, she had been an area resident all her life. She was employed by the Burlington County Child Services.
She was a kind and gentle soul, and she believed in helping people no matter what, putting the needs of others before her own.
She was a devoted member of St. Andrew's Episcopal Church, and a member of the Union Fire House Women's Auxiliary.
Virginia was the daughter of the late Charles and Florence (Winchester) Moore, mother of the late Michael R. Trumbette, whom she shared a very special bond with that just simply cannot be put into words, and sister of the late Frank Moore, Russell Moore, and Louise Haines.
She is survived by her loving husband of 60 years, Robert Trumbette of Mount Holly; her children, Bobby Trumbette of Mount Holly, Nick Trumbette (Lynn) of Palmyra, and Deron Trumbette of Mount Holly; her grandchildren, Bobby III, Danielle, Trevor, Darrian, Olivia, Joey, Marissa, Ava, and Aaron; great grandchildren, Anthony, Zayne, and Ava; her siblings, Charles Moore (Kitty) and Nancy Moore-Harsh (Mike); a very special sister-in-law, Nancy Cutts (Harry); and several nieces, nephews, and many friends.
Calling hours will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15, and again from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, at Perinchief Chapels, 438 High St., Mount Holly. Her funeral service will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday, at St. Andrew's Episcopal Church, High Street, Mount Holly. Interment will take place at Sacred Heart Cemetery, Hainesport.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Crohn's & Colitis Foundation (crohnscolitisfoundation.org).
Perinchief Chapels,
Mount Holly
www.perinchief.com
Published in Burlington County Times on Nov. 12, 2019