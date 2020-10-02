Virginia (Ginny) Claire Kerbaugh (Gibson), died peacefully at her home on Thursday, October 1, 2020, with her family at her side. She was 86.



Virginia was born in Philadelphia on June 21, 1934 to Andree (Amprimo) and Matthew Gibson. A resident of Atco, N.J., she formerly lived in Cambridge, MD; Medford, N.J.; and Pennsauken, N.J. Ginny was an avid reader, genealogist, gardener, and dog lover who enjoyed travel, had a knack for foreign languages, loved Cape May and eating crab, and most of all, adored her large family. She was kind to everyone, a dedicated church and nursing home volunteer, and a masterful home economist. Though she had many jobs throughout her life, her favorite was working in the library at Pennsauken High School, where she was employed for several years. Ginny loved to learn and after raising her children, earned an Associate of Arts degree from Burlington County College. Virginia faced many challenges throughout her life, but her abiding faith and fortitude lit her way. A gentle soul, she will be dearly missed by the many people whose lives she touched.



Ginny was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Edward Kerbaugh, Jr., and her siblings, Andree, James, and Paul. She is survived by siblings Lawrence and Barbara Olive. She leaves behind her children: Edward III (Annmarie) of Marlton Lakes, N.J.; James of Cambridge, MD; Anne Henwood (Chris) of Rutland, VT; Thomas of Deptford, NJ; Mary Rudderow of Marlton, NJ; and Susan McGrath of Hartland, VT. Ginny was also a beloved grandmother to her fourteen grandchildren: Colleen (Sean), Ginny, Christopher, John (Whitney), James, Carol, Michael John (Colleen), Rachel, Michael Thomas, Sarah, Patrick, Katie, Matthew, and Elizabeth; and two great grandchildren, Ciara and Hailey.



Family and friends whose lives Ginny touched are invited to the Mathis Funeral Home, 58 N. Main St., Medford, N.J., on Sunday, October 4, 2020, from 4 to 6 p.m., and again on Monday, October 5, from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., at the funeral home. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Monday at 11AM, at St. Mary of the Lakes R.C. Church, 40 Jackson Rd., Medford, NJ.



Interment will be held on Tuesday, October 6, 2020, at 1 p.m., in Locustwood Memorial Park, Cherry Hill, NJ.



The family especially wishes to thank hospice nurses Suzy, Barbara and Carl for their extraordinary care and ask that in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Samaritan Hospice, P.O. Box 71425, Philadelphia, PA 19176.



Please note social distancing and face coverings are required for all viewings and funerals.



