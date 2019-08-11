|
Virginia D. "Ginny" Jones of Roebling passed away into God's loving and eternal care on Friday, Aug. 2, 2019, at Virtua Hospital. in Willingboro. She was 66.
Born and raised in Trenton, she had resided in Roebling for the last 46 years. She retired this year after many years of service as a senior clerk typist in the Burlington County Clerk's Office.
Ginny devoted her life to taking care of her family. In her free time, she enjoyed reading, crocheting and watching Korean soap operas.
Preceded in death by her parents, John and Sophie Raub; her sister, Judy VanES; and her son, Robert Jones, Ginny is survived by her loving husband of almost 48 years, Francis R. Jones; and her children, Cynthia Beown and Steve Jones. She also leaves behind her grandsons, Nicholas and Jonathan Brown; and siblings, George Gregas, Geri Gombos and Sharon Lane (Jerry); as well as many nieces, nephews and dear friends.
Her memorial service will be conducted at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 13, at the Dennison Funeral Home, 214 W. Front St., Florence, where relatives and friends will be received by the family from 6 p.m. until the time of services.
