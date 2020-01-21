Home

DuBois Funeral Home
700 S. White Horse Pike
Audubon, NJ 08106
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
1st Presbyterian Church of Merchantville
10 W. Maple Ave.
Merchantville, NJ
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
10:00 AM
1st Presbyterian Church of Merchantville
10 W. Maple Ave.
Merchantville, NJ
Virginia Edgar Obituary
Virginia (Oldershaw) Edgar passed away Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020. She was 93.

Virginia was the beloved wife of the late Robert Edgar of Moorestown, N.J., the devoted mother of Jane Homon (Peter Jr.), Leslie Polansky (John), Judith Smith and the late Stephen Smith. She was the loving grandmother of five grandchildren, and great grandmother of 10 great grandchildren.

Mrs. Edgar was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Collingswood, N.J. She taught Sunday School and delivered altar flowers to "shut ins" to brighten their day.

She enjoyed gardening and knitting. She was an avid seamstress, making not only clothes, but slip covers and drapes for her children's homes. Most importantly, she faithfully, and consistently prayed for her family and friends, both for their needs and blessings as they arose.

The visitation will be held from 9 to 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, at the First Presbyterian Church of Merchantville, 10 W. Maple Ave., Merchantville, NJ 08109, where her funeral service will follow at 10 a.m. Entombment will be held at Locustwood Memorial Park, Cherry Hill, N.J.

Condolences and memories may be shared at the funeral home's web site below.

DuBois Funeral Home,

Audubon, N.J.

www.duboisfuneralhome.net
Published in Burlington County Times on Jan. 21, 2020
