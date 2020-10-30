Virginia "Ginny" Greene of Jacobstown passed away surrounded by her loving family on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, at home. She was 83.She was born in Long Island, N.Y. to the late William and Virginia Smith on July 19, 1937. In 1951, Ginny met Joseph Greene and the couple later married and had five children.She worked for H&R Block for 43 years and taught tax preparation for 39 years. She also worked as a recording secretary for North Hanover Township for two years.Ginny was a dedicated and faithful parishioner of the Church of the Assumption. She was a member of the Rosary Altar Society for 25 years and dedicated her free time to the Loaves and Fishes Food Pantry for 19 years.Ginny was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend who will be deeply missed.She was preceded in death by her parents and her two sisters, Palma Spatara and Barbara Sattler.She leaves behind her adored husband, Joseph Greene of Jacobstown, her five children, Joseph Greene and wife, Kathleen, of Jacobstown, Virginia Vandervort and husband, William, of Jacobstown, William Greene and wife, Patricia, of Jacobstown, Teresa Buchanan of Jacobstown, and John Greene and wife, Silin, of Bangor, Pa., 19 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren with number 20 on-the-way, and many dear friends.Relatives and friends are invited to gather from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 3, at the Church of the Assumption (St. Isidore the Farmer Parish), 28 Monmouth Rd., Wrightstown, NJ 08562, where her Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at the Assumption Cemetery. Due to current COVID-19 restrictions, social distancing and face coverings are required.Tilghman Funeral Home,New Egypt