|
|
Virginia L. (Holst) Kustra, 65, passed away peacefully on Sep. 3, 2019.
Dear mother to Timothy A. Kustra, beloved daughter to the late Norman R. Holst Sr. and Mary L. (Rheaume) Holst, loving sister to Christina Rank (Donald), Jerome Holst, Rodger Holst (Denise), Patrice Steigerwald (the late Thomas), Arthur Holst, Marguerite Reynolds (Michael), Stephen Holst (Mariann), and the late Norman Holst Jr. She will be missed by her many nieces and nephews.
A gathering of friends and family will be held from 9:30-10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Sep. 7th, at Givnish of Cinnaminson, 1200 Route 130 North. Her funeral mass will be celebrated at Sacred Heart Church of Riverton at 11 a.m., followed by interment in Lakeview Memorial Park, Cinnaminson, NJ.
Donations may be made to David's Dream and Believe Cancer Foundation, 364 N. Main Street, suite 10D, Manahakwin, NJ 08050 or ,
Givnish of Cinnaminson
Cinnaminson, NJ
www.givnish.com
Published in Burlington County Times on Sept. 5, 2019