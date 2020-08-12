1/
Virginia Louise "Ginny" DeBolt
Virginia" Ginny" Louise DeBolt (Foulks) of Florence passed away into God's loving and eternal care on Saturday August 8,2020 at home surrounded by her loving family. She was 93.

Born in Florence, Ginny was a lifelong resident.

In 1950 she married the late Clarence "Bucky" DeBolt and became a homemaker who enjoyed going to the Edgewater Park Elks with her husband, taking the occasional trip to Atlantic City but her focus in life was raising he family. Ginny attended the First Wesleyan Church Sunday School regularly with her children and enjoyed watching the Game Show Network and doing wordsearches in her free time.

Ginny is survived by her daughters Carol Wishart Worrell and Donna Wolff and her grandchildren Wayne Scott Wishart (Jen), Sara Wolff and Joseph Wolff. She also leaves behind her great children, Wayne Scott Wishart Jr., Dylan Joseph Thomas Wishart (Christian Feehan), Johnny Wishart and Amber Wishart as well as extended family and dear friends. She also will be missed by her faithful dog Lucinda.

A Walk-through viewing will be conducted from 10 a.m. until 12 Noon on Thursday August 13, 2020 at the Dennison Funeral Home, 214 W. Front St. Florence where her funeral service will be held at 12 Noon. Officiating will be Rev. David Boudwin.

Interment to follow in Lakeview Memorial Park, Cinnaminson.

In lieu of flowers donations may be sent to a church or charity of the donor's choice. To offer condolences to the family please visit the website below.

Dennison Funeral Home

www.dennisonfh.com

Published in Burlington County Times on Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
13
Viewing
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Dennison Funeral Home - walk-through viewing
AUG
13
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Dennison Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Dennison Funeral Home
214 W. Front St.
Florence, NJ 08518
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
or

