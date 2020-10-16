1/
Virginia Matthews-Powell
Virginia Matthews-Powell, of Oak Island, N.C., formerly of Mt. Holly, N.J. passed away on Sunday, October 11, 2020 surrounded by her family. She was 88.

Virginia was preceded in death by her parents, Margaret and Samuel Pullen; husbands, Harold W. Matthews, Sr. and Louis E. "Ed" Powell; four sisters and two brothers.

She is survived by three sons, Harold W. Matthews, Jr. and wife, Patricia of Mt. Holly, N.J., Samuel J. Matthews and wife, Judy of Southampton, N.J., and Bruce E. Matthews of Southport, N.C.; daughter, Linda B. Barton of Savannah, Ga.; brother, John (Barbara) Pullen of Oak Island, N.C.; 12 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews; special friends from Oak Island, N.C. and New Jersey; her Bingo buddies and her precious Yorkie, Buddy. Virginia was a retired A.T.&T. operator and enjoyed playing bingo with her friends.

A Memorial Service will be held on Wednesday, October 21 at 11 a.m. at the Perinchief Chapels, 438 High St., Mount Holly.

Relatives and Friends may visit with the family on Wednesday from 10-11 a.m. at the Funeral Home. Services will be held on Friday in North Carolina.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Deborah Heart and Lung Foundation at www.deborahfoundation.org or the American Cancer Society at www.cancer.org.

Perinchief Chapels

www.perinchief.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Burlington County Times on Oct. 16, 2020.
