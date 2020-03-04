|
|
Virginia "Ginny" (Jones) Yelen of Chesterfield, N.J. passed away into God's loving and eternal care on Monday, March 2, 2020, at Samaritan Hospice Inpatient Unit, Mount Holly.
Virginia was a graduate of Florence High School, Helene Fuld School of Nursing, and Stockton State College. She had an extensive career as a Registered Nurse for Princeton Medical Group, Samaritan Hospice, Hamilton Physicians, and Capital Health Systems.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Dorothy (Brown) Mudrick, and a brother, Michael Mudrick.
Virginia was the beloved wife for 53 years to Donald Yelen; the devoted mother of Mark Yelen; sister of Carol Jones and Bill Mudrick; cherished grandmother of Michael Nordland, Ryan, Kristen, Peyton, Carter, and Kathryn; and the adoring great-grandmother of Elliott Nordland and Danica Yelen. She was the niece of Robert Brown, Richard Brown and wife, Helen, and aunt to Erin Lee (Gary), Chris and Matthew Mudrick.
Her funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Friday, March 6, at the Dennison Funeral Home, 214 W. Front St., Florence, where relatives and friends will be received by the family from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, March 5, and from 10 a.m. until the time of services on Friday. Interment will be private.
In lieu of other expressions of sympathy, memorial donations in Virginia's name may be sent to Samaritan Hospice, 5 Eves Dr., Suite 300, Marlton, NJ 08053.
Published in Burlington County Times on Mar. 4, 2020