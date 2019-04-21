|
She was born in Daytona Beach, Fla. on March 24, 1944 to the late Reverend Pollard L. Stanford Sr. and the late Louise P. Stanford, and was raised in Woodsville, Manalapan Township, N.J.
She is survived by her daughter, Adrienne P. Lewis-Harris. She is also survived by her brother, Pollard L. Stanford, Jr.; a brother-in-law, Joseph Allen; and two sisters, Lilly Foster and Brenda Stanford.
Vivian was preceded in death by a sister, Sandra J. Stanford-Allen, and two brothers, Lorenzo Stanford and Carl Stanford.
She graduated from the Manalapan-Englishtown Elementary School Systems in 1958; from Freehold Regional High School, Freehold, N.J., in 1962; and received a Bachelor of Science degree from Central State University, Wilberforce, Ohio, in 1966.
Vivian had dual careers in her civilian and military life. Her military career began in 1979 and she was Honorably Discharged from the U.S. Army with the rank of Major in 1996.
The viewing will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. Friday, April 26, at the Higgins Memorial Home, 20 Center Street, Freehold, where funeral services will begin at 11 a.m. followed by interment at Maplewood Cemetery, Freehold.Higgins Memorial Home,
Freehold, N.J.
www.higginsmemorialhome.com
Published in Burlington County Times on Apr. 21, 2019