|
|
As far as grandmothers go, there couldn't be one much cooler. Vivian was the gmom who loaded the kids up on snacks and was a co conspirator when they played hookie. Her favorite times were when she got to babysit; and the kids loved her easy-going ways. If her T.V. was on she'd be checking up on the Golden Girls or anything on Lifetime. Earlier years found her camping at the Timberline Campground.
She married the late William in 1956 and was blessed by children: Richard Clark (Anne), the late William Hoff and Debbie Kaluhiokalani; and later by grandchildren, Christina Cocuzza, Lynn Kaluhiokalani-D'Amico, William Hoff, Debra Kaluhiokalani, Lisa Ramirez, and Jason Clark; and 14 great-grandchildren.
Vivian is survived by her two siblings, Kenny (Peggy) Bright and Ruth Dreher.
Come celebrate 89 years on Wednesday from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Sweeney Funeral Home, Riverside and on Thursday from 10 to 11 am, where there will be a service at 11 a.m. Interment Lakeview Cemetery, Cinnaminson.
Sweeney Funeral Home
Riverside, N.J.
Published in Burlington County Times on Oct. 6, 2019