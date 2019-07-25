|
Vivian Maxine (Brant) Vesaki went to be with the Lord, July 24, 2019. She was 88.
She was a lifelong resident of Burlington and a valued and respected supervisor for NJ Bell Telephone for over 25 years.
Vivian was the cherished wife of Ted Vesaki for 69 years and the sister of the late Dave Brant, Gerald Brant and Jane Heller.
Vivian was also a beloved Aunt to many nieces and nephews, great- nieces and nephews, and great-great-nieces and nephews.
She was a treasured friend to many and an active member of All Saints RC Church, St. Katharine Drexel Parish, Burlington for many years.
Family and friends are invited to celebrate her life on Saturday, July 27. A viewing will be held from 8:30 to 10 a.m. at Page Funeral Home, 302 E. Union Street, Burlington. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. in All Saints RC Church, 502 High Street, Burlington, with Mausoleum Entombment to follow in Odd Fellows Cemetery Mausoleum, Burlington.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to Samaritan Healthcare and Hospice, 5 Eves Dr., Suite 300, Marlton, NJ 08053.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family from the web site listed below.
Page Funeral Home,
Burlington
www.pagefuneralhome.com
Published in Burlington County Times on July 25, 2019