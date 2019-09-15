|
W. Douglas Gsell passed away peacefully Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019, at Samaritan Hospice Inpatient Unit in Mount Holly. He was 85.
Born in Mount Holly, Doug was the longtime president and owner of Gsell Moving and Storage, and agent for Bekins Van Lines. He was the1948 Mount Holly Soap Box Derby Champion and placed 5th nationally in Akron, Ohio. For many years, Doug served as Mount Holly's Soap Box Derby Director. He was a U.S. Marine Corps veteran.
Doug was always very active in the greater Mount Holly community. He was a member of Good Intent Fire Co., member and Past Exalted Ruler of the Mount Holly Elks #848, member and Past President of the Mount Holly Rotary Club, a Board Member of the Burlington County Boy Scouts of America. Doug served on the Mount Holly Town Council and was Deputy Mayor for many years.
Doug enjoyed playing golf, and was a long-time member of Burlington County Country Club, and enjoyed the outdoors and hunting as a member of the Atlantic County Game Preserve.
He was the husband of the late Helene, and the father of the late Michael. His sister, Berna Detta Watson, and sister-in-law, Mimi Smith, also preceded him in death.
Doug is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, David and Beth Gsell of Jacksonville, Fla., daughter and son-in-law, Nancy and Peter Calcara of Mechanicsburg, Pa., and a daughter-in-law, Kelly Gsell of Mount Holly; his eight grandchildren, Christopher, Gregory, Andrew, Sarah, Rachel, Mikaela, Daniel, and Morgan; and three great-grandchildren, Hunter, Josey, and Jack. He also is survived by brothers-inlaw, Russell Watson and Dr. Kent Smith; nephews, Jim Moore, Craig Barton, Kent Smith, and niece, Walt Davenport.
Friends may visit with the family from 10 a.m. to noon, Saturday, Sept. 21, at the Perinchief Chapels. An Elks service will be held at noon, followed by a memorial service.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in his name may be made to the Mt. Holly Elks for the Special Children's Fund or to the Mount Holly Rotary Scholarship Fund.
