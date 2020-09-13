Seems wherever he went, adventure soon followed. Perhaps not that unusual for a guy with the nickname Wild Dog and it probably dated back to his time in the Marines. 1963 found him off to join the Corps with his brother Ronald. He out shot all the olympic instructors and wound up testing top secret missile launchers for the government called the "Red Eye" missile. For Wally even the mundane would often lead to excitement: a rally car race car driver in Greece, an orangutan and bulls wandering over from the Animal Kingdom zoo that happened to be next to his house. Calmer times found him out sailing and fishing and driving around the northeast selling pools. As a dad he doted on his girls: at his home he had three wheelers and horses, often took his girls skiing to Camelback and he made costumes (Kermit the frog,Little red hen) that put all the others to shame: turns out he liked to sew. But he was always good with his hands: one day he decided that his horses needed a new stable, so he built one In his younger years he ran a vending machine business with his brothers and his later years found him selling swimming pools.



He is survived by his former wife, Sandra; his daughters, Janeen (Michael) Cobb, Deanna (Dr. Peter) Hrehorovich, Christina (George) Gavrilis; grandchildren: Alexis, McKenzie, Anna, Alexander, Anthony, Theadora, Diana, and Cassandra, siblings; Robert (Shirley) Rossi, Ron Rossi, Roy Rossi, and Joyce Chiaccio, many nieces and nephews and his chess and poker buddies nephew Ron Jr and Buzz and Moe.



Come celebrate 76 years Sunday 6-8 p.m. and Monday 10-11 a.m. at Sweeney Funeral Home, Riverside where there will be a 11a.m. service. Interment Oddfellows Cemetery.



