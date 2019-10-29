|
Walter Gregory of Mount Holly, N.J. passed away Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, at Virtua Hospital in the Samaritan Hospice Unit. He was 76.
Walt was born in Mount Holly, where he was a lifetime resident. He had served in the U.S. Air Force and was a lifetime member of the Union Fire Company in Mount Holly, where he served as the Fire Chief between 1988-1989.
Walt was the founder of Walter Gregory and Son Roofing in Mount Holly, serving the community for over 50 years. He also enjoyed the outdoors, hunting and fishing with his son and friends.
Walt was a loving husband, father and grandfather who will be deeply missed by all.
He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Sandra Hasson Gregory; his son, Mark and Carrie Gregory; and his two granddaughters, Taylor and Cassidy Gregory.
His memorial service will be held Wednesday, Oct. 30, at the Lee Funeral Home, 317 High St., Mount Holly, where friends may visit with the family from 5 to 7 p.m. Interment will be held privately at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Walt to Samaritan Hospice Care.
Published in Burlington County Times on Oct. 29, 2019