Walter H. CliverWalter H. Cliver of Chestertown, MD, formerly of Medford, NJ, passed away on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at Bayleigh Chase Skilled Care in Easton, MD. He was 93.Walter was retired from McGuire AFB where he was employed for 32 years - first as a firefighter, and then in the heating shop. He also had his own business as a heating technician for over 20 years. Walter was a faithful member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church. He was a dedicated family man, and played an active role in the lives of his children and grandchildren.Walter was preceded in death by his first wife and mother of his children, Elizabeth (Bettie) Cliver; one son, William Cliver; one sister, Catherine McDevitt; two brothers, John (Russell) Cliver and Marvin Cliver; and his second wife, Betty Jean Murdoch Cliver.Walter is survived by two daughters, Beverlee Atkinson of TX and Deb (Larry) Shaw of MD; four grandchildren, Kevin Atkinson of NJ, Christian (Danielle) Atkinson of NC, Shannon Atkinson of AR, and Jen (Rob) Bedell of MD; nine great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; along with his cherished "Medford family", who never forgot about him.A graveside memorial service will be held at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Hainesport, NJ, in the spring on a date to be determined.