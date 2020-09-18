1/
Walter Harbison
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Walter's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
He was a fun-loving guy with a penchant for collecting: coins, stamps, iron toys and movies. His working years found him everywhere from Walmart to Taco Bell; his easygoing ways made him a natural.

If his T.V. was on he'd be checking out some old T.V. shows (Gunsmoke, Hogan's Heroes) or getting the latest facts from Fox News.

He'd meet a handsome guy with the same name in a bar. He and Walt Hall shared a 40-year relationship. He was the brother of the late Marian DeKoff and the Late Loretta Wooters, and is survived by many nieces and nephews.

Come celebrate 75 great years from 3 to 4 p.m. Saturday, at Sweeney Funeral Home, Riverside, where there will be a 4 p.m. service.

Sweeney Funeral Home,

Riverside

www.sweeneyfamilyroom.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Burlington County Times on Sep. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Sweeney Funeral Home
Bridgeboro & Walsh
Riverside, NJ 08075
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Sweeney Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved