Walter Harbison

He was a fun-loving guy with a penchant for collecting: coins, stamps, iron toys and movies. His working years found him everywhere from Walmart to Taco Bell; his easygoing ways made him a natural.If his T.V. was on he'd be checking out some old T.V. shows (Gunsmoke, Hogan's Heroes) or getting the latest facts from Fox News.He'd meet a handsome guy with the same name in a bar. He and Walt Hall shared a 40-year relationship. He was the brother of the late Marian DeKoff and the Late Loretta Wooters, and is survived by many nieces and nephews.Come celebrate 75 great years from 3 to 4 p.m. Saturday, at Sweeney Funeral Home, Riverside, where there will be a 4 p.m. service.Sweeney Funeral Home,Riverside