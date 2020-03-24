|
|
Walter J. Raymond of Burlington, N.J. entered in rest on Friday, March 20, 2020. He was 90.
Walter was born Sept. 10, 1929 in Chalk Hill, Pa., son of the late Norval and Sarah Elena (McDowell) Raymond. Walter was married to Marion V. (Markwood) Raymond on Aug. 6, 1955.
He received his GED in 1967 from N.J. Dept of Education, and was employed by J. Chein & Company for 43 years as a lithographer/pressman. Walter was a Korean War veteran, serving in the U.S. Army for two years followed by four years of service to the Reserves.
Walter had a great love of cars, both restoring and showing them. He was an avid woodcarver, fisherman, and famously loved to "tinker" with stuff!
In addition to his wife, Marion, he is survived by his two sons, David J. Raymond (Kathleen) and Michael J. Raymond (Mary Ann), his grandchildren, David (Alyssa), Stephen (Nichole), Timothy, Michael J. Jr (Katherine), Katelynn Palm (Brendan), and Hannah Raymond, five great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his son, Stanley Carl Raymond. Walter was the last surviving member of a large family: Elmer, Daniel, Norval, Joseph, Ina Mae (Raymond) Kadar, Ruth (Raymond) Frye, Ivan, Wendell, and Elsie (Raymond) Sarlo.
Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to Bancroft School, 1255 Caldwell Rd., Cherry Hill, NJ 08034.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family from the funeral home's web site below.
Page Funeral Home,
Burlington
www.pagefuneralhome.com
#lifecelebrationbypage
Published in Burlington County Times on Mar. 24, 2020