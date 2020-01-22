|
|
Walter L. Simpkins of Fort Lupton, Colo., formerly of Lumberton, passed away at his residence on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020. He was 95.
Son of the late Meryl and Helen Simpkins, Walter was born in Barnegat, N.J. on July 30, 1924. He raised his family in Southampton and Tabernacle, retiring to Lumberton. Then he moved with his daughter, Bonnie, as well as his granddaughter and her family to Colorado.
An avid Mr. Fix-it, Walter always was tinkering with something. He loved to work on all types of cars; in his later years he always was in the garage helping his grandchildren working on cars.
Walter enjoyed playing his banjo both in church and in private with his family. He had a big sweet tooth; if it was sweet, he'd eat it. He loved ice cream and Cap'n Crunch cereal. Walter loved camping, particularly with his family, where they would go camping at the Beechwood Camp Grounds in Coatesville, Pa.
As a young man he owned the Crown Royal Dry Cleaner. After 33 years, Walter did retire from the State of New Jersey in 1985. In Colorado he enjoyed going to his grandchildren's sporting events and award ceremonies. He was known for his one of a kind smile and blue eyes.
Walter was preceded in death by his loving wife of 66 years, Sereda; his daughter, Mona; great grandchild, Kasey; and his brother, Meryl.
He is survived by his children, Walter, Bonnie, and Pearl; his brother, Bud; 10 grandchildren; 20 great- grandchildren; and eight great-great grandchildren.
Friends are invited to visit with the family from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Friday, Jan. 24, at Perinchief Chapels, 438 High St., Mount Holly, NJ 08060, where services will follow the visitation. Interment will be held at the Junior Mechanics Cemetery in Tabernacle, N.J.
Perinchief Chapels,
Mount Holly
www.perinchief.com
Published in Burlington County Times on Jan. 22, 2020