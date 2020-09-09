Walter Powers

Once a Marine, always a Marine. Walt fought for our freedoms in Korea; a proud Frogman and member of Amphibious Reconnaissance. Tall, handsome, and confident, the Corps shaped him into a man of leadership. He'd use those skills everywhere from Saudi Arabia to Greenland, as he provided the housing amenities for his company in foreign lands. In those situations, people can be testy, but Walt's people skills kept everything humming along. Helpful also in those situations was that he never held a grudge.Of course, when he got home everyone would be thrilled to see him; he'd wake up the whole house and always have a pile of gifts for everyone. With his children he led with love, but also preached personal responsibility: "nobody can do it to you like you can do it to yourself", "if you don't listen you're going to feel." And his laughter and sense of humor carried him through the most difficult of times: "Are we having fun yet?"But late in life he found his real calling, that of a grandfather. He'd trek all over the country to stay in touch with them. He cooked Italian (and thought he'd come back in his next life as an Italian), loved the occasional martini, Heineken and Boost, and watched a little football on T.V.His job at RCA earned him more than a paycheck. It was there he'd meet a pretty woman named Elizabeth. She'd truly be the love of his life: they made it through the years always holding hands and seeing the world on many a romantic trip: Montreal, Holland, Bermuda.He is survived by his children, Carol Obendorf (Steve), John Powers, Connie Bucci (Anthony), Betsy Hertenstein (Chris) and Jim Fusco (Sally), his siblings, Beverly Manahan, David (Helene) and Brian, seven grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.Come celebrate 89 great years from 8 to 10 a.m. Thursday, at Sweeney Funeral Home, Riverside. His Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. at Jesus, the Good Shepherd Parish, St. Joseph's Church, Beverly, with interment in St. Peter's Cemetery, Riverside.Sweeney Funeral Home,Riverside