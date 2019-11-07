Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Warren Tucker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Warren A. Tucker

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Warren A. Tucker Obituary
Warren Allen Tucker, affectionately known as Warnie, passed away Friday, Nov. 1, 2019. He was 80.

He was born on May 7, 1939 in Trenton, N.J. to Allen and Mary (Lee) Tucker.

Warren attended Bordentown Public Schools. After graduation, he joined the U.S. Army in Feb., 1958. He married Viola Davis in June 1958 and they had four children from this union.

Warren had a distinguished military career. He served in both the Korean and Vietnam wars. He received several military honors for his service.

He is survived by six children, seven grandchildren, 11 great grands; one great-great grandson, two brothers, two sisters, two aunts, one uncle and a host of nieces, nephews, and friends.
Published in Burlington County Times on Nov. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Warren's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -