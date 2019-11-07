|
|
Warren Allen Tucker, affectionately known as Warnie, passed away Friday, Nov. 1, 2019. He was 80.
He was born on May 7, 1939 in Trenton, N.J. to Allen and Mary (Lee) Tucker.
Warren attended Bordentown Public Schools. After graduation, he joined the U.S. Army in Feb., 1958. He married Viola Davis in June 1958 and they had four children from this union.
Warren had a distinguished military career. He served in both the Korean and Vietnam wars. He received several military honors for his service.
He is survived by six children, seven grandchildren, 11 great grands; one great-great grandson, two brothers, two sisters, two aunts, one uncle and a host of nieces, nephews, and friends.
Published in Burlington County Times on Nov. 7, 2019